Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Newburg UMC
Livonia, MI
View Map
Mildred Ann Spaw

Mildred Ann Spaw Obituary
Mildred Ann Spaw

Mildred Ann Spaw, (Conrad), passed on Nov. 24, 2019 at age 87. Loving wife, 50yrs to Robert Spaw Sr. (D), and great mother to Bob Jr., (Sue), Dorothy, (Craig), Mark (D) and Kathy (D). She had 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren who she loved so much and so well. Margaret Fracassi, her sister and 22 nieces & nephews and families will also miss her. She was a member of Eastern Star and Daughters of the Nile. A Celebration of her life will be held Jan. 11, 2020, 11AM at Newburg UMC Livonia.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Dec. 15, 2019
