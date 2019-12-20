|
Mildred Irene (Kruse) Stark
Traverse City - Mildred Irene (Kruse) Stark, known as "Mike" by everyone she met, passed peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Traverse Manor. Per Mike's request, cremation has taken place and she will be interred with her parents in Imlay City, Michigan at a later date. Please share a memory with Mike's family by visiting her tribute page at www.reynolds-jonkhoff.com. The Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019