Services
Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home
305 Sixth Street
Traverse City, MI 49684
(231) 947-6347
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Stark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Irene (Kruse) Stark

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred Irene (Kruse) Stark Obituary
Mildred Irene (Kruse) Stark

Traverse City - Mildred Irene (Kruse) Stark, known as "Mike" by everyone she met, passed peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Traverse Manor. Per Mike's request, cremation has taken place and she will be interred with her parents in Imlay City, Michigan at a later date. Please share a memory with Mike's family by visiting her tribute page at www.reynolds-jonkhoff.com. The Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family.

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -