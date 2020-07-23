1/1
Mildred "Millie" Sinacola
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mildred "Millie" Sinacola

Age 93, July 19, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Frank Alex Sinacola. Loving mother of Steve (Christine) Sinacola, Michael (Josie) Sinacola, Donna (Steve) Litchfield, Mary Ashburn (Marc) Rosenberg, John Sinacola, Teresa (Dennis) Siavrakas, the late Paulette VanCleave, and the late Debra Boyd. Cherished grandmother of 17 and great-grandmother of 19. Preceded in death by 10 siblings. Dear sister-in-law of Josephine (the late David) Oliver and "fun" aunt to many nieces and nephews. Private Funeral Services have been held.

Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jul. 23 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
(248) 435-0660
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved