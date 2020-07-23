Mildred "Millie" Sinacola
Age 93, July 19, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Frank Alex Sinacola. Loving mother of Steve (Christine) Sinacola, Michael (Josie) Sinacola, Donna (Steve) Litchfield, Mary Ashburn (Marc) Rosenberg, John Sinacola, Teresa (Dennis) Siavrakas, the late Paulette VanCleave, and the late Debra Boyd. Cherished grandmother of 17 and great-grandmother of 19. Preceded in death by 10 siblings. Dear sister-in-law of Josephine (the late David) Oliver and "fun" aunt to many nieces and nephews. Private Funeral Services have been held.
Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com