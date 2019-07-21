|
Millie Gory
Lincoln Park - Beloved wife of the late Horace Gory. Loving mother of Martha Gory and Rose McCracken. Visitation Monday, July 22, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. at the Allen Park Chapel of Voran Funeral Home. Funeral service Tuesday 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment United Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Millie's tribute fund to help offset funeral expenses. Please share memories and leave condolences on Millie's guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 21, 2019