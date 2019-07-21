Services
Voran Funeral Home
5900 Allen Road
Allen Park, MI 48101
313-928-2300
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Voran Funeral Home
5900 Allen Road
Allen Park, MI 48101
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Voran Funeral Home
5900 Allen Road
Allen Park, MI 48101
Millie Gory Obituary
Millie Gory

Lincoln Park - Beloved wife of the late Horace Gory. Loving mother of Martha Gory and Rose McCracken. Visitation Monday, July 22, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. at the Allen Park Chapel of Voran Funeral Home. Funeral service Tuesday 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment United Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Millie's tribute fund to help offset funeral expenses. Please share memories and leave condolences on Millie's guestbook at www.voranfuneralhome.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 21, 2019
