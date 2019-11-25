|
Millie Hozman
Farmington Hills - Millie Hozman, 82, of Farmington Hills, Michigan, died on November 24, 2019. Beloved wife of 50 years of Murray Hozman. Cherished mother of Kim Botsford and the late Scott Hozman, and step mother to Aron Hozman and the late Diane Hozman. Loving grandmother of Evan Botsford, Jaime Botsford, and Ari Hozman. Dear sister of the late Lorraine Wedgle and the late Mark Syner. FUNERAL SERVICE AT 12:00 NOON TUESDAY NOVEMBER 26, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. INTERMENT AT BETH EL MEMORIAL PARK. Arrangements by the Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019