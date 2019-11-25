Services
The Ira Kaufman Chapel
18325 W. Nine Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48075
248-569-0020
Resources
More Obituaries for Millie Hozman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Millie Hozman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Millie Hozman Obituary
Millie Hozman

Farmington Hills - Millie Hozman, 82, of Farmington Hills, Michigan, died on November 24, 2019. Beloved wife of 50 years of Murray Hozman. Cherished mother of Kim Botsford and the late Scott Hozman, and step mother to Aron Hozman and the late Diane Hozman. Loving grandmother of Evan Botsford, Jaime Botsford, and Ari Hozman. Dear sister of the late Lorraine Wedgle and the late Mark Syner. FUNERAL SERVICE AT 12:00 NOON TUESDAY NOVEMBER 26, 2019 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. INTERMENT AT BETH EL MEMORIAL PARK. Arrangements by the Ira Kaufman Chapel. 248-569-0020. www.irakaufman.com.

logo


logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Millie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -