Milton Budyk
BUDYK, MILTON Beloved husband of the late Edith Budyk, passed peacefully on Monday, November 2, 2020 at the age of 97. Dear father of Lisa (Jerome) Zimmer and David Burke. Loving grandfather of Jacob and Rachel Zimmer, and Caden Burke. He is also survived by his sister-in-law and brother-in-law Barbara and Stewart Beneson, niece Elizabeth (Darren) Ross and nephew Robert (Lisa) Beneson and their children.
Milton was born in Detroit to the late Bessie Ross and Harry Budyk. He attended Central High School before graduating from the University of Michigan with a bachelor's degree in education and master's degree in mathematics. He was a teacher in the Detroit Public Schools for over 38 years, predominantly at Cass Technical High School, before retiring in 1990. Milton and Edith lived in Southfield for many years before moving to Farmington Hills and West Bloomfield in their retirement, while wintering in Delray Beach, Florida. Milton will be dearly missed by his family and many friends.
PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICES FRIDAY, 10:00AM AT MACHPELAH CEMETERY IN FERNDALE. ARRANGEMENTS BY THE DORFMAN CHAPEL, (248) 406-6000 or visit www.thedorfmanchapel.com