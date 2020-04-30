|
Milton Sterling Secor, Jr.
Milton Sterling Secor, Jr. passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 with his wife Diann and son, William, at his side. Chip, as he was known by many friends and family, was born in Detroit, Michigan on March 9, 1943 to the late Milton Secor, Sr. and Elizabeth June Anderman. He lived his 77 years to the fullest.
Chip was an adventure seeker who loved life. He traveled throughout the world, eagerly embracing local cultures and experiences. From scuba diving with locals in the South Pacific to having a meal with Michelin chefs in Europe.
Chip was also a gifted athlete, who thrived in the competition of sports of every kind, including track, football and golf. He was particularly passionate about racing, in both cars and boats. Chip competed in the Renault Class of the Detroit Grand Prix as well as numerous off-shore boating events across the country, achieving world champion status in the M Class. His love of cars developed at an early age and continued throughout his life - a love that he shared with his son Will and his brother Rich every year at the Woodward Dream Cruise.
Chip was a man who was strong in his convictions, values and resolve. A caring and loving person, he relished every opportunity to surround himself with family and friends. He will always be remembered by his big personality, his huge heart and his devotion to those he loved.
Chip is survived by Diann, his wife of 30 years, his children, Will (Renee Colletti) and Elizabeth Secor, his granddaughter Katie Secor and his siblings Rich Anderman (Denise) and Marie Anderman Arlo (Andrew).
Services will be held privately. Details handled by Desmond Funeral Home in Royal Oak.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020