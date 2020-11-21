1/1
Mircea D. Capatina-Rata
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mircea's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mircea D. Capatina-Rata

Farmington Hills -

Capatina-Rata, Mircea D. age 83 of Farmington Hills died November 20, 2020. Beloved husband of 57 years to Ruxandra. Loving father of Bogdan (Ana Madalina) Capatina-Rata and Raluca (Dan) Lascu. Grandfather of Emily, Andrew and Georgiana.

Private family services will be held at Lynch and Sons Funeral Home, Walled Lake with interment at Oakland Hills Memorial Gardens, Novi. Memorials to the American Cancer Society appreciated. Condolences at www.LynchFAMILYFuneralDirectors.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved