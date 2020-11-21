Mircea D. Capatina-Rata
Farmington Hills -
Capatina-Rata, Mircea D. age 83 of Farmington Hills died November 20, 2020. Beloved husband of 57 years to Ruxandra. Loving father of Bogdan (Ana Madalina) Capatina-Rata and Raluca (Dan) Lascu. Grandfather of Emily, Andrew and Georgiana.
Private family services will be held at Lynch and Sons Funeral Home, Walled Lake with interment at Oakland Hills Memorial Gardens, Novi. Memorials to the American Cancer Society
appreciated. Condolences at www.LynchFAMILYFuneralDirectors.com