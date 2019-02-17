|
|
Miriam Ann Redstone
Occidental, CA - Miriam Ann Redstone died peacefully at her home in Occidental, California on February 4, 2019. Born in Detroit on November 25, 1944, she graduated from the University of Michigan and received a MSW from Columbia University. She & her husband had a therapeutic counseling practice in Occidental for over 40 years.
Miriam is survived by her husband, David Dillman, daughter Sasha, son-in-law Nick and grandson Logan. Also survived by her brother Paul, sister-in-law Linda, Aunt Shirley Klar, nieces Donna and Laura, and loving cousins Daniel, Eliel, Susan, Phyllis, David, Marilyn and Mark. She will be dearly missed by all.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Feb. 17, 2019