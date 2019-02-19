|
MJ Morell
Gladwin - MJ Morell, age 88, of Gladwin, formerly of West Bloomfield, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Lou Morell. He is survived by his children, Michael (Jose) Morell, Todd (Cheryl) Morell, Diane (Doug) Milam, Laura (Eric) McLaurin; grandchildren, Kelly (Jamil) Fakhoury, Dayle (Clay) Percle, Christina (Kyle) Finch, Mason Morell; 10 great grandchildren and 2 on the way; brother-in-law, John (Anne) Grissim; sister-in-law, Donna (David) Schwartz; many nieces and nephews. MJ was a Michigan State Alumni and an avid Spartans fan. A memorial service for MJ will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 19 to Feb. 24, 2019