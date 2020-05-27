Molly Ann Cooke
Southfield - Molly Ann Cooke, age 82 of Southfield passed away on May 23, 2020. She was born January 25, 1938 in Philadelphia,PA to the late James and Lillian (Minor) Cooke. Molly is the beloved mother of Marie Cooke, Katherine Cooke Beitner, Elizabeth Blair (Michael Kelter), and Selma Blair; loving Grandma of James Cooke, Nicholas Blair, Frances Blair, and Arthur Saint Bleick. Molly is the dear sister of Sally Rubiner.
Molly was a lawyer for over 50 years. She Graduated from the University of Detroit-Mercy School of Law. Molly was a retired Workers' Compensation Magistrate and was a member of the Workers' Compensation Hall of Fame. She also received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Polish American Legal Society for her 32 years of Outstanding Public Service. After she retired, she enjoyed her retirement in the heart of Plymouth. She is deeply loved and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Molly's wishes were to be cremated. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Shrader-Howell Funeral Home. A private family Memorial Service will take place at a later date.
Memorial Contributions may be made in Molly's memory to JARC, 6735 Telegraph Rd. Suite 100, Bloomfield Hills,MI 48301. NPR (National Public Radio), https://www.npr.org/donations/support and University of Detroit-Mercy School of Law, 651 E Jefferson Ave, Detroit,MI 48226.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 27 to May 31, 2020.