Myra Helen Robinson
July 23, 1961 -
April 8, 2020
Myra Helen Robinson, age 57, passed from complications of COVID-19. Myra touched many lives on her life journey. Myra had a developmental disability but was more adept than many knew. She had her way of getting the things she wanted in life. She grew up on a farm in Bridgeport, Oklahoma and her teen years were in Oklahoma City. She spent the last 15 years in Detroit, MI after her mother, Marie Robinson, died.
Myra had a way of befriending many people she interacted with. She was loving with family; enjoyed her many training programs; and was friendly to her fellow group home residents. Myra spent many hours conversing with the staff. Each person that knew her had a Myra story which resulted in a large laughter. Myra was a Christian and often referenced God in her conversations. She was particularly fond and loved her brother-in-law Chris Allen. She would often say to him, "I have known you a long time".
Myra is survived by her sisters: Brenda Radford (Rodney), Donnie Ingram (Johnny), Vivian Pegues and brothers Jerry Robinson and Timmy Robinson, and nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her mother, Marie Grant Robinson, and father, George Robinson, and her sister Virginia Rose Allen and her brother George Junior.
Given the COVID-19 Pandemic, a celebration of Myra's life will be scheduled at a later date. Condolences and remembrances of your experiences with Myra are welcomed and can be mailed to 19440 Bretton Drive, Detroit, MI 48223 or send an email to [email protected]
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020