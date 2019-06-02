Resources
- - Nadine C. Bailey,(nee Kaplita), 66, passed away suddenly in Las Vegas, Nevada.Cherished wife of Robert for 30 years. Preceded in death by beloved son Nicholas Alexander and beloved parents Dr.&Mrs.Walter Kaplita.Survived by cousins Diane Deon, Al Jones, and Shirley Braschayko and several nieces and nephews in the Detroit metro area. Nadine grew up in Grosse Pointe Shores and attended Grosse Pointe North High School. Furthering her education, she graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Wayne State University and obtained BA and MA degrees. A retired and faithful psychologist for the Roseville Community Schools. Nadine was a shining star and those that crossed her path in life were met with a warm smile and keen intellect. She was a kind and gentle soul, wonderful mother, worldwide traveler, avid reader, pet lover and golfer and most of all enjoyed being with her family and friends. Donations suggested to the or Michigan Humane Society. Arrangements through Las Vegas Cremations, Las Vegas, NV. Memorial service to be held later.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 2, 2019
