Nancy Ann Ennis
Nancy Ann Ennis born 7/17/1939, passed in peace on Sunday 3/08/2020 at the age of 80.
Nancy was born in Detroit and was predeceased by her parents Earl and May Ennis.
She was survived by her three loving children Barbara (Robert) Wacker, David (Audrey) Padmos, and Kathy (Jim) Ferguson. Her nine precious grandchildren Trenton (Megan) Wacker, Claudia Wacker, Serena Wacker, Mark (Tabatha) Matlock, Brian (Kathryn) Padmos, Brandon (Samantha) Padmos, Nicholas (Miranda) Ferguson, Jessica (Zach) Smith, and Cassandra Ferguson. And her eight great grandchildren who held such a special place in her heart, Monroe and Hudson Wacker, Kallie and Ainsley Matlock, Trey Stuckey, Evelynn and Elijah Smith and Ada Ferguson.
Nancy was raised in Berkley Michigan and a graduate of Berkley High School. She graduated with honors earning both a bachelor's and master's degree from Oakland University.
Nancy was a dedicated teacher for Utica Community Schools, and later became an independent certified financial advisor before choosing to enjoy retirement. She lived in Florida for a short time but spent most of her life living in Michigan.
Nancy was a dedicated golfer; she always enjoyed her time on the golf course with dear friends and family. She was an avid knitter and family and friends benefitted by receiving the most beautiful afghans, scarves, gloves and sweaters. She was an amazing artist who loved to paint, draw and she also crafted her own personalized greeting cards. She was also an avid reader who loved to work outside on her flowers.
She will be greatly missed!
THE FAMILY IS ASKING THAT NO FLOWERS BE SENT
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday March 26th 5:30 pm St Kieran Church 53600 Mound Road Shelby Township, MI followed by a 6:30 dinner at Cherry Creek Golf Course 52000 Cherry Creek Drive Shelby Township, MI.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020