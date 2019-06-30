Services
Chas Verheyden Funeral Homes
7100 Michigan Ave
Detroit, MI 48210
313-841-8284
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Grosse Pointe Memorial Church
16 Lakeshore Dr.
Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Lepley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Ann Lepley


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Ann Lepley Obituary
Nancy Ann Lepley

- - Nancy Ann Lepley was born on October 10, 1929 in Akron, Ohio, to Anna and John Hendershott. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on June 29, 2019. Nancy graduated in 1947 from high school in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. She graduated from Flora Stone Mather College and The Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing in 1952. It was during this time at nursing school that she met a medical student named Frederick J. Lepley, whom she would eventually marry. She was a long time member of Grosse Pointe Memorial Church, where she served as both a Deacon and an Elder. She also was a 50-year member of the Cottage Hospital Auxiliary. Nancy enjoyed spending many good times at the family cottage in Harbor Springs, Michigan. She is survived by her children, Anne Wilkins (Matthew), Susan Hinger (Daniel), Frederick Lepley, Jr. (Deborah) and Jeffrey Lepley, her grandchildren, Matthew and Scott Hinger, Thomas, Jeffrey and Jack Lepley, Julia and Grace Wilkins, Amy Shafer (John) and David Gerrow (Amy), and five great-grandchildren. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Frederick, her parents, and her sister Charlene. A memorial service will take place at Grosse Pointe Memorial Church, 16 Lakeshore Dr., Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236, on Wednesday, July 3 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grosse Pointe Memorial Church. Share a memory at Verheyden.org.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now