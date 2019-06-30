|
|
Nancy Ann Lepley
- - Nancy Ann Lepley was born on October 10, 1929 in Akron, Ohio, to Anna and John Hendershott. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on June 29, 2019. Nancy graduated in 1947 from high school in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. She graduated from Flora Stone Mather College and The Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing in 1952. It was during this time at nursing school that she met a medical student named Frederick J. Lepley, whom she would eventually marry. She was a long time member of Grosse Pointe Memorial Church, where she served as both a Deacon and an Elder. She also was a 50-year member of the Cottage Hospital Auxiliary. Nancy enjoyed spending many good times at the family cottage in Harbor Springs, Michigan. She is survived by her children, Anne Wilkins (Matthew), Susan Hinger (Daniel), Frederick Lepley, Jr. (Deborah) and Jeffrey Lepley, her grandchildren, Matthew and Scott Hinger, Thomas, Jeffrey and Jack Lepley, Julia and Grace Wilkins, Amy Shafer (John) and David Gerrow (Amy), and five great-grandchildren. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Frederick, her parents, and her sister Charlene. A memorial service will take place at Grosse Pointe Memorial Church, 16 Lakeshore Dr., Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236, on Wednesday, July 3 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grosse Pointe Memorial Church. Share a memory at Verheyden.org.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 30, 2019