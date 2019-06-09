|
|
Nancy Ann Nicholson
Troy - Nancy Ann Nicholson, age 83 of Troy, MI, died peacefully in her sleep at home on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Born and raised in Cleveland, OH, she is predeceased by her loving parents Denzil "Bruce" and Anna "Tuts" (Sauer) Quinton, and her half-brother, Everet Wayman Quinton. She is survived by devoted husband Roy Nicholson, son Christopher Nicholson of Warren, MI, and daughter Suzanne Wesoloski (James Jr.) and grandson Nathan Wesoloski, of Royal Oak, MI.
After high school, Nancy worked as a dental assistant at the Veterans Hospital in Cleveland. In 1958, she moved to the Detroit area to marry Roy. After being childless for eleven years, their dream of becoming parents was realized with the births of their daughter and son. Nancy enjoyed attending regional Scottish highland games and her children's school band performances, tending her many yard flowers, watching ballets and movies and listening to a variety of music genres.
The family will receive visitors on Friday June 14th from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, at First Baptist Church of Sterling Heights, 33380 Ryan Road, Sterling Heights, MI 48310. A short memorial service will begin at 7:00 pm.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 9, 2019