Commerce Twp - age 91, passed away on October 30, 2019. Nancy was preceded in death by two loving husbands, Donald D. Hurst (1928-1998) and Martin Koether (1915-2016) and sisters Joan (John) Hill and Janice (John) Davis. She is survived by her loving sons, David (Linda) Hurst, Stephen (Mary) Hurst, Thomas (Lauren) Hurst, and Matthew (Susan) Hurst, brother, Beaman (Carolyn) Ayers and sister, Katherine (Thomas) Anderson. Nancy was the loving grandmother of eight and the great grandmother of four. Nancy was born to Beaman and Catherine Ayers in Windsor, VT, on February 21, 1928. She graduated Shaw High School in Cleveland Heights, OH. After enrolling in Hillsdale College, she pursued her Elementary Education degree and joined Kappa Kappa Gamma for which she continued as a life-long donor and committee chairperson. While at Hillsdale, she met Donald D. Hurst, and they married soon after graduation. Nancy became an elementary teacher while Donald pursued his entrepreneurial career in the automotive industry. Nancy and Donald raised their four sons in Royal Oak and Bloomfield Hills, MI. After the untimely death of Donald, in Tequesta, FL, their home away from home, Nancy was fortunate to meet and marry Martin, a spry 85-year-old who was a recent widower. They were able to travel and celebrate 15 years of marriage. Due to their union, the Hurst and Koether families united and shared in the happiness of their relationship. Nancy excelled at golf and played competitively in district tournaments in the Detroit area. Later in her life, Nancy was able to enjoy playing various courses with Donald, Martin, her sons, and her grandchildren making the game of golf a core segment of her life. She was an avid bridge player thanks to the skills she honed from her mother who was quite a gifted player. She continued to share her passion for cards with her sons especially when vacationing in Mio, MI. Nancy's artistic side was best expressed in her needlepoint, which she gifted to friends and family members. To say Nancy touched the lives of many people is an understatement. We are all better because of her. A celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 AM, November 9, 2019, at Grosse Ile Presbyterian Church, 7925 Horsemill Road, Grosse Ile MI. heeney-sundquist.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019
