Nancy (nee Vance) Banners



Nancy (nee Vance) Banners went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 31st, 2020. Nancy was born on 6-4-1942 to George Edward Vance and Myrtle Victoria (Hagerman) Vance in Jolo, W.Va. She graduated from Iaeger High School in 1961. In 1964 she married her husband Terry Banners. They had 3 children, Melanie, Daryl and Tonya. Nancy loved being a mother. Her children were her pride and joy. Every day she made sure to tell her children how much she loved them. She was a wonderful mother. She was a kind, gentle, and loving person to many friends and family. She was always happy to see her friends and family walk through the door and would always greet them with a smile and a hug. Nancy loved tending to her garden and nurturing and watching her flowers grow. She also enjoyed cooking, baking, playing games and cards with her friends and family, especially with her grandsons. She worked for many Hallmark stores as she loved working with, sending and receiving greeting cards. She also enjoyed working at her church preparing the bulletins, Sunday communion, and working in the kitchen. We have lost and angel, but heaven has gained the most special angel of all. She was loved very much and will be missed by many. Nancy is survived by her husband of 56 years, Terry Banners of Plymouth, daughters Melanie Banners of Livonia, Tonya McCutcheon of Plymouth, grandsons Devon and Logan McCutcheon of Plymouth, grand cat Jake of Livonia, sister Gracie Stacy of Jolo, W.Va., brother Glen (Patsy) Vance of Jolo, W.Va., sister Mary (Larry) Kennedy of Paynesville, W.Va., sister Georgie (Bruce) Shackelford of Smithfield, Va., sister Vina (Jerry) Hawks of Capac, Mi., sister Rosie (Freddie) Van Dyke of War, W.Va., brother Eugene (Jayne) Vance of Jolo, W.Va., brother Freddy (Judy) Vance of Jolo, W,Va., brother Wayne (Sheila) Vance of Jolo, W.Va, several nieces and nephews and countless friends. She is predeceased by her parents, her son Daryl John, three brothers, Albert, Vester and Hershel, and sister-in-law Rosie Vance. A celebration of life service will be held at Prince of Peace Ev. Lutheran church at 2515 W. Grand River Ave Howell, Mi. on Aug. 11th at 11:00 a.m.









