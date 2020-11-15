1/1
West Bloomfield - Nancy C. Muller (nee Sessel) passed away peacefully on November 8, 2020 at the age of 87. She is survived by her children, Michael, Gregory (Jackie), Martha (Craig Richlin), Timothy, Mary, John (Joan), Christopher, and Joseph; grandchildren, Max Vernon, Kathryn, Kristine, Hannah, and Henry; and brother, Marcus Sessel (Joan). She was preceded in death by her former husband, John and daughter, Catherine. Due to COVID-19 precautions, private services were held at St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church in Grosse Pointe Farms with interment at Guardian Angel Cemetery in Rochester. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. Arrangements entrusted to Chas. Verheyden, Inc. www.verheyden.org






Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Nov. 15, 2020.
