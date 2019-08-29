|
Nancy Carol Hobson
- - (nee: Piscopo), August 25, 2019, age 71. Loving wife of Joe for 50 years. Beloved mother of Michelle Haus and Jennifer Hobson (Michael Hubbard). Caring grandmother of Quintin, Audrey and Sidney. Dear sister of Justine Vogel (the late Robert), Darlene Decker, Vicki Hurford (the late Richard), the late Julio Piscopo, and the late Mary Ann Piscopo. Family will receive friends Friday 12-4:30 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home (Price Chapel), 3725 Rochester Road (between Big Beaver and Wattles) 248-689-0700, with Memorial service at 4:30 p.m. Memorial Tributes to .
