Nancy Catherine (Perry) Collins
Nancy Catherine (Perry) Collins died peacefully on November 15, 2019, at home with family. Nancy was born in Massachusetts on March 14, 1933 to Catherine Theresa (MacInnes) Perry and Arthur Leonard Perry. Nancy was raised in Newton, MA with her sister, Jane Theresa Perry. When Nancy was 13 years old, she met her future husband, James Andrew Collins, at a dance on Cape Cod. Nancy and Jim had five children: James Perry Collins (Kim Dent), Jayne Catherine Collins, Leslie Marie Collins, Dana Collins Combest (John Combest) and Andrea Jean (Collins) White. Nancy was an athlete and an avid skater, cross-country skier, golfer and tennis player. She and Jim loved to travel, especially back to the Cape where they met. Nancy is survived by a sister, Jane (Perry) Kerivan, all five of her children, as well as four grandchildren, Paul James Collins, Aidan Jackson Collins, Peri Isabell Collins Liddell and Noah White.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 23 to Nov. 25, 2019