White Lake - Nancy Jane Bentivolio, age 84, of White Lake, passed away Thursday January 31st. She was born April 19, 1934 to Mary and Herbert Hall in Detroit, Michigan. She is survived by her son Steve (Kathy) Click, and five step-sons Kerry (Karen) Bentivolio, Jay Bentivolio, Mark (Jo) Bentivolio, Val (Barb) Bentivolio, Phillip Bentivolio, nine grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Nancy was an avid bowler, and she loved her friends and family. Honoring Nancy's wishes, a memorial service will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation at www.helpfightra.org or by calling (877) 917-7326.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Feb. 10, 2019
