Livonia - Stonesifer, Nancy M., of Livonia, age 96, went home to be with the Lord April 6, 2019. Loving mother of Lynn (Wes) Duncan and the late Betty Sue (Ron) Brant. Dear grandmother of John (Penny), Jennifer, Nancy (Randy), Charlie (Carly) and the late Ronnie. Dear great grandmother of Cassie (Ricky), Holly, Matthew, Ashlyn, Maxwell, Duncan, Oliver and Violet. Dear sister of Susan Catlin and the late Virginia Fry. A visitation will be held at Alpha Baptist Church, 28051 West Chicago, Livonia, MI 49150 Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 11 am until her Memorial Service at 1 PM. Memorial contributions may be directed to Alpha Baptist Church. Please share a memory at www.rggrharris.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 11, 2019