Nancy Myers
Farmington Hills - Nancy Myers, 88, of Farmington Hills, Michigan, died on 12 February 2020. Beloved wife of 70 years of Martin "Marty" Myers. Cherished mother of Carl Myers (Wendy Messenger), Bruce (Lisa) Myers, and the late Sandra Myers Levison (Bruce). Dear mother-in-law of Denise Myers Brown (Kenneth Brown). Loving grandmother of Sammy Myers, Jacob Myers, Justin (Hien) Myers, Jonathan Myers, and Meegan Rehak. Sister-in-law of Fayne Petok and family. Sister of Marcia (the late Arnold) Tanzman. Aunt of Jay Tanzman (Anna Krylov) and Carol (Michael) Kuppe, and their children. Nancy's indelible sparkle will live in our hearts eternally. FUNERAL SERVICE 2:00 P.M., SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 16, 2020 AT THE IRA KAUFMAN CHAPEL. 248-569-0020. Interment Beth El Memorial Park. www.irakaufman.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020