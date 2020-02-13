Services
Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
8459 Hall Road
Utica, MI 48317
(586) 731-2411
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
8459 Hall Road
Utica, MI 48317
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Scoppa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Scoppa

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Scoppa Obituary
Nancy Scoppa

Sterling Heights - Scoppa, Nancy M. age 87. February 13, 2020. Beloved mother of Toni (John) Frankowski, Lori Shier, Ray (Darlene) Scoppa, and Ron (Sabrina) Scoppa. Proud grandmother of John, Will, Julie, Heather, Brandon, Matt, and Mitchell. Dear sister of Joan (the late Bob) Leigh and Sally (the late Tom) Ireland. Saturday, Feb 15 visitation from 3:00pm to 8:00 pm at Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 8459 Hall Road (3 blks east of Van Dyke Avenue) Utica. Sunday, Feb 16th funeral time pending. Please share a memory with her family at www.sullivanfuneraldirectors.com

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -