Dearborn - Age 66 December 13, 2019 Beloved wife of Robert for 43 years. Loving mother of Kathryn (Jason) Jones and, Christine (Bryan) Journey. Grandmother of Lincoln, Liberty, Isabel and soon to be Lyndon. Daughter of Eugene and the late Beverly. Sister of Charlotte Milotz and James Milotz. Visitation Wednesday 2 pm - 8 pm. In state Thursday 10 am until the 11:30 am Funeral Service at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home. Family suggests memorials to Center for Exceptional Families , 18501 Rotunda Dr. #200, Dearborn, MI 48124. www.santeiufuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019