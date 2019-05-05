|
Natalina Marchesotti
- - Passed away peacefully May 3rd at 77 years of age surrounded by loving relatives and friends. Dear daughter of the late Carlo and Alice and sister of the late Joseph Marchesotti. Dear cousin of Frank, Mary Jean, Marisa, Natalina and Adrian and the late Lillian and Gloria. Natalina possessed a joyous love of life and family. She was a devout Catholic, generous and deeply cared for her family and friends.
Visiting Tuesday 3-8 pm Charles R. Step Funeral Home 18425 Beech Daly (between 6-7 Mile). In state Wednesday 10am until 10:30 am Mass at Our Lady or Loretto (Beech Daly & 6 Mile). Entombment Holy Sepulchre.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 5, 2019