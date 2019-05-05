Services
Charles R. Step Funeral Home
18425 Beech Daly
Redford, MI 48240
(888) 813-1888
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Charles R. Step Funeral Home
18425 Beech Daly
Redford, MI 48240
View Map
Lying in State
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Our Lady or Loretto
Beech Daly & 6 Mile
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady or Loretto
Beech Daly & 6 Mile
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Natalina Marchesotti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Natalina Marchesotti

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Natalina Marchesotti Obituary
Natalina Marchesotti

- - Passed away peacefully May 3rd at 77 years of age surrounded by loving relatives and friends. Dear daughter of the late Carlo and Alice and sister of the late Joseph Marchesotti. Dear cousin of Frank, Mary Jean, Marisa, Natalina and Adrian and the late Lillian and Gloria. Natalina possessed a joyous love of life and family. She was a devout Catholic, generous and deeply cared for her family and friends.

Visiting Tuesday 3-8 pm Charles R. Step Funeral Home 18425 Beech Daly (between 6-7 Mile). In state Wednesday 10am until 10:30 am Mass at Our Lady or Loretto (Beech Daly & 6 Mile). Entombment Holy Sepulchre.

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now