Warren - Age 94, April 30, 2019. Honorable WWII Veteran. Beloved husband of the late MaryElaine for 56 years. Loving father of Michael, Michele (Gary) Onyski, Neal (Roxann), Jenelle (Ronald) Stults, John and cherished Yorkie Louie. Treasured grandfather of Jay, Nicole and Brian. Proud great-grandfather of Bridget, Dominic and Jordan. Visitation Tuesday 2-8PM with 7PM Rosary at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr at Masonic, Warren. Instate Wednesday 9:30AM until time of Mass 10AM at Assumption Grotto Catholic Church, 13770 Gratiot, Detroit.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 5, 2019