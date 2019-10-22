|
Nicholas Eugene Peter Cocora Sr.
Dearborn Heights - Age 84, October 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Flora. Loving father of Christina (Scott) Hebert and the late Nicholas Jr. Mosu of Nathaniel Lazarus, Stephanie, Xavier and the late Blaise Christian. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation Thursday 2 pm - 8 pm with a 6 pm PLAV Military Service and a 7 pm Saracusta at the John N. Santeiu & Son Funeral Home, 1139 N. Inkster Rd., Garden City (Between Ford Rd. and Cherry Hill). In state Friday 9:30 am followed by the 10 am Funeral Service at Sts. Peter & Paul Romanian Orthodox Church, 750 N. Beech Daly (between Ford Rd and Cherry Hill). www.santeiufuneralhome.com
