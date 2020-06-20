Nicholas Kachman
Nicholas Kachman passed away June 11th after battling cancer for almost 3 years. Nick was 90 years old. He is survived by his life-long love, his wife Isabel and his five children: Anne Tobin, Robert Kachman, Cynthia Asaro (Tony), Teresa Hauser (Bob) and Dr. Alice Kachman (Bruce), along with four grandchildren: Nicholas Tobin (Erika), Lisa Tobin (Tim), Brittany Asaro-Russell (Philip)and Brandon Hauser; and six great-grandchildren: Nicholas, Molly, Hannah, Jack, Henry and Isabel. He is survived by two brothers: Robert Kachman (Joanne) and James Kachman; and he was preceded in death by his brother Donald Kachman (Mary Ann) and his parents, Nicholas and Anna Kachman.
Nick was born in 1929. He graduated from Ford Trade School and then went to work for Beaver Tool and Engineering and then on to Gabriel Steel to learn to be an industrial engineer. He received his engineering degree from Wayne State University, and was hired by General Motors (GM) in May 1957 and began his 36.5-year career there. At his retirement he was Assistant Director of Plant Environment with responsibilities during those years for air, water and waste environmental control programs. He was an accomplished executive with a nationally recognized reputation for advancements in the environmental and engineering fields. One of his proudest accomplishments was when he successfully proved that assembly and manufacturing plants could be air conditioned and operated at lower cost over a ventilation system, resulting in the first automotive assembly plant to be air-conditioned in 1973. All plants have been air conditioned since.
He was an environmentalist before it was popular. He initiated GM Corporate Noise Abatement Program and directed GM's worldwide Air pollution Control Program among many other accomplishments. Nick loved working at GM and it seemed to his children that GM just ran in his blood. He traveled extensively overseas on behalf of GM. He was a frequent university guest speaker and lecturer and was appointed to numerous environmental advisory committees such as the American Lung Association. He was appointed to the Michigan Air Pollution Control Commission by Governor James Blanchard in June of 1984 and was the longest serving commissioner in this position, serving under three different Michigan Governors. He received numerous awards from the State of Michigan, Michigan United Conservation Clubs, National Science Foundation, University of Michigan and many others.
After retirement Nick continued to stay very busy. He worked on his book, GM, Paint it Red, which recorded most of his accomplishments to improve in-plant working conditions and reduce pollution from industrial sources to the environment. He was asked to go to Romania to help with their environmental problems and also met with the President of the Philippines. He continued to travel throughout the U.S. and internationally with his son, Robert, exploring world cultures. He loved to fish in Alaska and hunt for Elk in Idaho and Colorado.
His most important legacy was his close-knit family and his love for his wife Isabel. Growing up with Nick as a father and grandfather was a privilege, he provided for us a good education, much knowledge of the world and great fun times as a family. He was funny and loving and cared deeply for us. He instilled in us the importance of family and caring for others especially those less fortunate.
A special thanks to Dr. Hanna of Grosse Pointe Beaumont who urged Nick to live his life to the fullest and do whatever he wanted after he was diagnosed with cancer. He was given 6-9 months to live but instead he beat all the odds and lived over 2 years longer. There will be no visitation or funeral at this time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to the American Lung Association or the charity of your choice.
Nicholas Kachman passed away June 11th after battling cancer for almost 3 years. Nick was 90 years old. He is survived by his life-long love, his wife Isabel and his five children: Anne Tobin, Robert Kachman, Cynthia Asaro (Tony), Teresa Hauser (Bob) and Dr. Alice Kachman (Bruce), along with four grandchildren: Nicholas Tobin (Erika), Lisa Tobin (Tim), Brittany Asaro-Russell (Philip)and Brandon Hauser; and six great-grandchildren: Nicholas, Molly, Hannah, Jack, Henry and Isabel. He is survived by two brothers: Robert Kachman (Joanne) and James Kachman; and he was preceded in death by his brother Donald Kachman (Mary Ann) and his parents, Nicholas and Anna Kachman.
Nick was born in 1929. He graduated from Ford Trade School and then went to work for Beaver Tool and Engineering and then on to Gabriel Steel to learn to be an industrial engineer. He received his engineering degree from Wayne State University, and was hired by General Motors (GM) in May 1957 and began his 36.5-year career there. At his retirement he was Assistant Director of Plant Environment with responsibilities during those years for air, water and waste environmental control programs. He was an accomplished executive with a nationally recognized reputation for advancements in the environmental and engineering fields. One of his proudest accomplishments was when he successfully proved that assembly and manufacturing plants could be air conditioned and operated at lower cost over a ventilation system, resulting in the first automotive assembly plant to be air-conditioned in 1973. All plants have been air conditioned since.
He was an environmentalist before it was popular. He initiated GM Corporate Noise Abatement Program and directed GM's worldwide Air pollution Control Program among many other accomplishments. Nick loved working at GM and it seemed to his children that GM just ran in his blood. He traveled extensively overseas on behalf of GM. He was a frequent university guest speaker and lecturer and was appointed to numerous environmental advisory committees such as the American Lung Association. He was appointed to the Michigan Air Pollution Control Commission by Governor James Blanchard in June of 1984 and was the longest serving commissioner in this position, serving under three different Michigan Governors. He received numerous awards from the State of Michigan, Michigan United Conservation Clubs, National Science Foundation, University of Michigan and many others.
After retirement Nick continued to stay very busy. He worked on his book, GM, Paint it Red, which recorded most of his accomplishments to improve in-plant working conditions and reduce pollution from industrial sources to the environment. He was asked to go to Romania to help with their environmental problems and also met with the President of the Philippines. He continued to travel throughout the U.S. and internationally with his son, Robert, exploring world cultures. He loved to fish in Alaska and hunt for Elk in Idaho and Colorado.
His most important legacy was his close-knit family and his love for his wife Isabel. Growing up with Nick as a father and grandfather was a privilege, he provided for us a good education, much knowledge of the world and great fun times as a family. He was funny and loving and cared deeply for us. He instilled in us the importance of family and caring for others especially those less fortunate.
A special thanks to Dr. Hanna of Grosse Pointe Beaumont who urged Nick to live his life to the fullest and do whatever he wanted after he was diagnosed with cancer. He was given 6-9 months to live but instead he beat all the odds and lived over 2 years longer. There will be no visitation or funeral at this time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to the American Lung Association or the charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.