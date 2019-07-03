Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
(248) 435-0660
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas Crile
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas L. Crile

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nicholas L. Crile Obituary
Nicholas L. Crile

Detroit - age 97, June 30, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Virginia for 64 years. Loving father of Marianne (Lawrence) Taepke, Nicholas (Virginia), James (Katherine), and Lorianne (Frank) Petros. Dear grandfather of Joanna, Jeffrey, Christopher, Jason, Jane, Karen, Aaron, and Carson. Funeral at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Rd. (between 14-15 Mile Rds.) Saturday, July 6th, 12noon. Friends may visit beginning at 10am. Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
Download Now