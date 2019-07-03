|
|
Nicholas L. Crile
Detroit - age 97, June 30, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Virginia for 64 years. Loving father of Marianne (Lawrence) Taepke, Nicholas (Virginia), James (Katherine), and Lorianne (Frank) Petros. Dear grandfather of Joanna, Jeffrey, Christopher, Jason, Jane, Karen, Aaron, and Carson. Funeral at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Rd. (between 14-15 Mile Rds.) Saturday, July 6th, 12noon. Friends may visit beginning at 10am. Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 3, 2019