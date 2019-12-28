|
|
Nicholas Sean Carson
Alanson - Jan. 24,1982 - Dec.25,2019. Age 37. Nick leaves behind his loving wife Keri, cherished sons Finnegan (4) & Felix (1). Dearest son to Joseph (step mother Linda)& Joan (step father Skip), loving in laws Tom & Brenda, brothers and best friends Luke (Cindy) & Peter (Jonathan), half sister Joslin,brother in law Adam (deceased), step brothers Luke & Kip, step sister Noel as well as numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews & generous co-workers & friends. Sadly Nick passed away Christmas Day following a car accident Monday morning on his way to work at the Petoskey Brewing Co. Nick was a hero giving the gift of life to several others as he was an organ donor. Special thanks to Courtney and all the staff at McLaren Hospital for the care given and the memorable Walk Of Honor to send our loved one off. If interested a Go Fund Me Page has been established for Nick's family. Please visit :
https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-carson-helps-our-help
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019