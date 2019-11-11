Services
Nina Carver

Nina Carver Obituary
Nina Carver

St. Clair Shores - Nina A. Carver (nee Reynolds), age 100, of St. Clair Shores, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William J. Carver; dear mother of William J. (Debbie) Carver Jr., Tara (Allan) Goci, Holly (Stephen) Pezalski; Mark Carver, Nina (Walter) Carver-Hardiewich, and Eric (Virginia) Carver; loving grandmother of Melissa (Alan) Simons, Amanda Carver, William J. (Julie) Carver III, Rachel (Michael) Maxwell, Scott (Michele) Goci, Stephen (Genieve) Pezalski, and Tessa (Randy) Hardiewich-Smith; cherished great-grandmother of A.J., Benjamin, Paul, Kaitlyn, Logan, Harper, George, Carver, and Hugh; and sister of the late Frances Miller. Visitation 3-8 p.m. (with a 7 p.m. Rosary) Wednesday, November 12, 2019 at Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson, St. Clair Shores, MI. Funeral mass 10 a.m., Thursday Nov 13 at Our Lady of Hope Parish, 28301 Little Mack, St. Clair Shores, MI. Please share a memory with the family at www.kaulfuneralhome.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -