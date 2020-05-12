Noah Niedbala
Royal Oak - Noah G. Niedbala, age 27, passed away May 7, 2020. Beloved son of his mother Nadine Stachura and father Gerard Niedbala. Dear brother of Violet (John) Smerczak and brother-in-law of John Smerczak. Father to Jonah Flint. Beloved grandson of Victoria and Joseph Niedbala. Noah also leaves behind many aunts, uncles and cousins. A memorial Mass will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church in Royal Oak at a later date. Memorials appreciated to ASPCA or Michigan Humane Society. Please visit www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com for future service information and to share a memory.






Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 12 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Mass
St. Mary Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Wm Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
705 West 11 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48067
(248) 541-7000
