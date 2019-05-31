|
|
Nona L. Schultz
Port Huron -
Nona Lavonne Schultz, 82, of Port Huron, died May 29, 2019. Born January 21, 1937 in Gosnell, Arkansas to the late Silas and Ola Shaw, she moved to Detroit when she was young. Mrs. Schultz worked in sales her entire life including many years at Glendale Foods. Survived by four children, Edward (Lisa) Schultz, Steve (Katie) Schultz, Karen (Walter) Gerspach and David (Debbie) Schultz; 17 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; brother, E.G. (Kathy) Shaw; and sister-in-law, Connie Shaw. Funeral will be 12 noon Monday in Pollock-Randall Funeral Home, Port Huron, with visitation at 10 a.m. Memorials to Marwood Nursing and Rehab for Art Therapy. To send condolences, visit pollockrandall.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 31, 2019