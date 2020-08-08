Nora M. HainlineMiami, Florida - Age 98, died peacefully on August 7, 2020. Nora was born in Detroit on May 15, 1922, and spent her formative years here with her father Leo, her mother Nora, and siblings Mary Ann (Ann), John (Jack) and James (Jimmy), all of whom pre-deceased her. A graduate of Marygrove College, Nora married Forrest A. Hainline, Jr. in 1945, and they made their home in the city and then Redford Township, where they raised their seven children. Forrest Jr. died in 1993. Nora served on the board at Marygrove College and Providence Hospital, and was a member of innumerable garden clubs. A former Mrs. Michigan, Nora was first and foremost a dedicated mother and wife. She traveled extensively with Forrest as part of his business work as General Counsel of American Motors, or as part of his volunteer work as a member of the Board of Directors of the United States Tennis Association and the International Tennis Federation Men's Tennis Council. Nora, Forrest and their seven children were the proud recipients of the United States Tennis Association Tennis Family of the Year Award in 1974. Nora is survived by her seven children - Forrest III, Jon, Patricia, Judy, Brian, David, and Nora - her seventeen grandchildren, and thirteen great-grandchildren. She will be buried alongside her husband in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Southfield. A celebration of life will take place when family and friends can safely gather.