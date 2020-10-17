1/1
Noreen Hagan Conklin
Noreen Hagan Conklin

Milwaukee - Noreen Hagan Conklin, age 70, previously of Detroit, passed away September 17th in Milwaukee after a long illness. She was the daughter of Arthur and Eileen (Downes) Hagan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Conklin, and daughter Mary Helen. She is survived by her brothers Timothy (Late Barbara), Michael (Anne) and Brian (Victoria). She leaves behind beloved nieces and nephews, cousins, many other relatives, and dear friends. After retirement as an English teacher in the Detroit Public Schools at Northwestern High School, she taught English at the Uskudar Academy in Istanbul Turkey for eleven years. Noreen dedicated her life to helping others and was loved by her students. Her immediate family attended a funeral Mass for her at Sacred Heart Church in Milwaukee. If inclined, memorials may be made to Boys Hope, Girls Hope Detroit. https://bhghdetroit.org




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
