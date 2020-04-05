|
Norma Grace (nee Papa) Archbold
Detroit - Norma Grace, 91, aka Norma Parker, of Shelby Township, MI, died peacefully on Thursday, April 2, 2020. She was born in Detroit, MI to Orazio and Angela, (nee Pirronello), attended Saint Rita Elementary and High School, and was a professional entertainer and singer. She is predeceased by her siblings, Gilda Bullock and Yolanda Hanrahan, and survived by her sister Gloria Blanck Kroppe and brother Robert, and 11 nieces and nephews. Interment at West Laurel Hill Cemetery, Bala Cynwyd, PA.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020