Norma J. Skiba
Norma J. Skiba

Canton Twp. - Passed away on Nov. 28, at the age of 92. Beloved wife of Clement. Loving mother of Dennis Haverkate, Gary Haverkate, and Kathryn Schultz and step-mother of Clement W. (Suzi), Patricia (Tom) Phillips, David, and Mary Cooper. Dear grandmother of 8 including Ashley and Brittany and great grandmother of 10 including Ava and Jerry. Also survived by her sister Pat Slocum and brother Ray Inman. Funeral 1 p.m. Thursday from the chapel of the L. J. Griffin Funeral Home, 42600 Ford Road, (W. of Lilley). Family to receive visitors Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at griffinfuneralhome.com.






Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
DEC
3
Funeral service
01:00 PM
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
LJ Griffin Funeral Home
42600 Ford Rd
Canton, MI 48187
(734) 981-1700
