Norma Jean Elliott
Marysville - Norma Jean Elliott, age 82 of Marysville, Michigan passed away peacefully in her home on June 15, 2020. A former nurse and military wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Norma is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Ronnie G. Elliott. Norma is survived by her children, Richard, Steven and Susan; ten grandchildren, Brandon, Jody (Ed), Rich (Scott), Derek (Dana), Katie, Tim (Stephanie), Jerome, Sarah (Steven), Lisa (Dylan) and Larry; one great-grandchild, Keagen. The family will have a memorial service later this year. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Grace United Methodist Church in New Baltimore, Michigan or the Wounded Warrior Project. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.