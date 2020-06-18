Norma Jean Elliott
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma Jean Elliott

Marysville - Norma Jean Elliott, age 82 of Marysville, Michigan passed away peacefully in her home on June 15, 2020. A former nurse and military wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Norma is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Ronnie G. Elliott. Norma is survived by her children, Richard, Steven and Susan; ten grandchildren, Brandon, Jody (Ed), Rich (Scott), Derek (Dana), Katie, Tim (Stephanie), Jerome, Sarah (Steven), Lisa (Dylan) and Larry; one great-grandchild, Keagen. The family will have a memorial service later this year. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Grace United Methodist Church in New Baltimore, Michigan or the Wounded Warrior Project. Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
(586) 725-0177
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved