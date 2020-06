Norma Jean ElliottMarysville - Norma Jean Elliott, age 82 of Marysville, Michigan passed away peacefully in her home on June 15, 2020. A former nurse and military wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Norma is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Ronnie G. Elliott. Norma is survived by her children, Richard, Steven and Susan; ten grandchildren, Brandon, Jody (Ed), Rich (Scott), Derek (Dana), Katie, Tim (Stephanie), Jerome, Sarah (Steven), Lisa (Dylan) and Larry; one great-grandchild, Keagen. The family will have a memorial service later this year. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Grace United Methodist Church in New Baltimore, Michigan or the Wounded Warrior Project . Arrangements made by Gendernalik Funeral Home.