Norma Jean Lynch



Livonia - Norma Jean Lynch, age 85 of Livonia, died Sunday, May 31, 2020. She was born in Highland Park on July 4, 1934 to the late Florence and John Shimpach. Norma is survived by her husband of 64 years, Donald Lynch; her brother, James Shimpach, and his wife, Barbara; her daughter, Kirsten; her son, Brent, and his wife, Tasia; and her grandchildren, Sofia and John.



Raised in Royal Oak, Norma graduated from Western Michigan University and received her Masters degree in education from the University of Michigan. She taught for 30 years in various school districts in southeast Michigan. She was a member of the AAUW and the League of Women Voters.



Norma's wishes were to be cremated. Her arrangements have been entrusted to the Harry J. Will Funeral Home. A memorial service will take place at a later date.



Memorial contributions may be made in Norma's name to the Detroit Institute of Arts or the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.









