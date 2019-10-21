|
Norma Marson
Reunited in heaven with her late husband of 66 years, John (Chester) Marson. Beloved mother of Laura (Dennis) Standhardt, Johnny (Teressa) Marson and Denise (Ken) Cook. Cherished grandmother of Angela, Lia, Jake, Gina, Andrew and Jennifer. Great grandmother of 11.
Visitation Wednesday October 23, 2019 from 3-8 pm at Harry J. Will Funeral Home 37000 Six Mile Rd. in Livonia. Funeral service Thursday October 24, 2019, in state 9:30 am until the time of Mass at 10:00 am at St. Colette Catholic Church 17600 Newburgh Rd. in Livonia. Norma will be laid to rest at Glen Eden Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions appreciated to J.D.R.F. http://www2.jdrf.org/gotoNormamarson
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019