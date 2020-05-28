Norma O. Williams



Norma O. Williams, age 95, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2020, at Orchard Grove Health Campus-Legacy, Romeo MI. She was born and raised in Dallas Tx and married her childhood sweetheart, James H. Williams. She was preceded in death by her three sisters and one brother. She was the loving mother of James H. Williams, Jr. and Sandra (Dick) Green and loving mother-in-law to Arbedell Williams. She was the loving grandmother to James Christopher (Kelly) Green and Kenneth Williams. The loving great grandmother to Kayla Green and Matt (Ashley) Waddell and the great-great-grandmother to Zoey and Skylar Waddell. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.



Cremation has already taken place and interment will be at Clinton Grove Cemetery in Clinton TWP at a later date.









