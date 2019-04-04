Services
St Margaret of Scotland
21201 E 13 Mile Rd
St Clair Shores, MI 48082
Lying in State
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St Margarets of Scotland
21201 13 Mile Rd
St Clair Shores, MI
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St Margarets of Scotland
21201 13 Mile Rd
St. Clair Shores, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Wieczorek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Roch Wieczorek

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Norman Roch Wieczorek Obituary
Norman Roch Wieczorek

- - Norman 94, passed away March 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Gisele (nee Pepin) Loving father of Michael (Sandra) Wieczorek, Carole (Dave) Ryan and Brian (Kathy) Wieczorek. Caring Grandfather of Scott, Kathryn, Lisa, Michael, Ryan and Kimberly. Dearest Great Grandfather of Lucas, Henry, Spencer, James, Lincoln, Benjamin, Ryan, Reese, Sophia and Finley. Dear brother of John and the late Raymond, Stanley and Leonard.

Memorial Services will be held Friday April 12, 2019 10:00 am (In state 9:30 am) at St Margarets of Scotland 21201 13 Mile Rd St Clair Shores, MI 48082.

Norman will be laid to rest with Honors at the Great Lakes Cemetery in Holly MI



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.