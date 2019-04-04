|
Norman Roch Wieczorek
- - Norman 94, passed away March 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Gisele (nee Pepin) Loving father of Michael (Sandra) Wieczorek, Carole (Dave) Ryan and Brian (Kathy) Wieczorek. Caring Grandfather of Scott, Kathryn, Lisa, Michael, Ryan and Kimberly. Dearest Great Grandfather of Lucas, Henry, Spencer, James, Lincoln, Benjamin, Ryan, Reese, Sophia and Finley. Dear brother of John and the late Raymond, Stanley and Leonard.
Memorial Services will be held Friday April 12, 2019 10:00 am (In state 9:30 am) at St Margarets of Scotland 21201 13 Mile Rd St Clair Shores, MI 48082.
Norman will be laid to rest with Honors at the Great Lakes Cemetery in Holly MI
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 4 to Apr. 6, 2019