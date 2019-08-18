|
Normand R. Bouthillier
Harrison Twp. - Normand R. Bouthillier - Age 87- August 15, 2019 - Beloved husband of Carol (Kopitzki). Loving father of Michael (Barbara), Diane (Michael) Dymczyk, Nancy Tebbe, and the late Donald. Devoted grandfather of Amanda, Andrew, Nicholas, Zachary, Ethan, and the late Charles. He was also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 2-8pm with a 7pm Scripture Service at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd) in Warren. He will lie in state Monday 9:30am until the time of his Funeral Mass at 10am at St Louis Catholic Church, 24415 Crocker Blvd. in Clinton Township. Memorial donations appreciated to St. Louis Catholic Church or St. Vincent de Paul. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 18, 2019