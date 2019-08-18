Services
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-0444
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
Service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
Lying in State
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St Louis Catholic Church
24415 Crocker Blvd.
Clinton Township, MI
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St Louis Catholic Church
24415 Crocker Blvd.
Clinton Township, MI
Resources
Harrison Twp. - Normand R. Bouthillier - Age 87- August 15, 2019 - Beloved husband of Carol (Kopitzki). Loving father of Michael (Barbara), Diane (Michael) Dymczyk, Nancy Tebbe, and the late Donald. Devoted grandfather of Amanda, Andrew, Nicholas, Zachary, Ethan, and the late Charles. He was also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 2-8pm with a 7pm Scripture Service at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd) in Warren. He will lie in state Monday 9:30am until the time of his Funeral Mass at 10am at St Louis Catholic Church, 24415 Crocker Blvd. in Clinton Township. Memorial donations appreciated to St. Louis Catholic Church or St. Vincent de Paul. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 18, 2019
