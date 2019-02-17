|
|
Norris Gilbert Turner, Sr.
Southfield - Norris Gilbert Turner, Sr., 82, suddenly but peacefully passed away and went to be with the Lord on February 13, 2019 at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit surrounded by his family. Norris was a 40-year resident of Southfield.
Norris emanated love wherever he went. He was the consummate people person. And he gave of his time, talents, and treasure to innumerable people in his life - the sick and shut-in, friends who needed help, and through charitable work. He had immense love for the Lord, his wife and family, his sea of amazing friends, and faith and charitable causes of serving and caring. His greatness was found in his gigantic loving heart, caring spirit, ability to connect with anyone, and his humble countenance.
He was born and raised on the west side of Detroit. He attended Detroit public schools and graduated from Northwestern High School in 1955. He attended Fisk University and Wayne State University, before graduating from Central Michigan University with a degree in business administration. While at Wayne State, he became a member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. He honorably served in the United States Army from 1961-1963. Norris married his bride, Phyllis Glover, on September 25, 1965. They were married for 53 years. Norris enjoyed reading, traveling, golfing, and was a long-time frustrated Lions fan.
He worked at Chrysler Mound Road Engine Plant for 27 years, beginning on the assembly line in 1966 and occupied various management positions until his retirement in 1993. Never one to be idle, shortly after he retired from Chrysler, he worked part-time for many years in retail at Marshall Field's at Somerset North and retired from retail shortly after the store became Macy's.
Norris's life was one of great and loyal service to others. He was a dedicated deacon of many years and active member of Hartford Memorial Baptist Church, his boyhood church. He was an active Lions Club member for 11 years. At the time of Norris's passing, he held the position of 1st Vice District Governor of 11A1. In July of this year, he was to assume the position of Governor. Norris was an active member and loyal brother of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Gamma Lambda Chapter in Detroit.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Phyllis. Children: Norris, Jr., Mark, Sr., and Julie. Grandchildren: Mark, Jr., Kelsye, Victoria, Julian, Alexandra, Jason, and Julia.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Friday, February 22 at Hartford Memorial Baptist Church in Detroit.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Feb. 17, 2019