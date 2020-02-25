|
Olindo D'Alessandro
Clinton Township - Age 84 February 24, 2020. Cherish and loved husband of Christina. Loving father of Giovanni, Francesco, Michael (Bea), Julie (Daniel) Grosu and Nick Bardyga. Proud grandfather of Alicia, Giovanni, Julia and Gianna; and great grandfather of Christian, Giovanni, Luca and Olivia. Dear brother of Maria (Elio) Evangelista, Quirino "Gary" (the late Grace), the late Carmela (the late Guido) Marandola, the late Ann (the late Benedetto) Minchella and the late Elio (the late Mary Ann). Dear brother-in-law of Reynold Gutz, Stacey Sacco and Ann Hertel. Also survived loving by many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Olindo was kind, generous, caring, honest and above all he loved the closeness of his family and friends. Donations preferred St. Jude Childrens Hospital, 32121 Woodward Ave. Suite #350 Royal Oak, MI. 48073. Visitation Thursday 2-9pm with a 7pm prayer service at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc., 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Pkwy. (16 Mile). Instate Friday 9:30 am with Mass at 10 am at St. Thecla Catholic Church, 20740 S. Nunneley (E. of Grosebeck & S. of Metro Pkwy.) Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" @ WujekCalcaterra.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020