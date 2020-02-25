Services
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
586-826-8550
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
7:00 PM
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Thecla
20740 S. Nunneley
Clinton Township, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Thecla
20740 S. Nunneley
Clinton Township, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Olindo D'Alessandro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olindo D'Alessandro


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Olindo D'Alessandro Obituary
Olindo D'Alessandro

Clinton Township - Age 84 February 24, 2020. Cherish and loved husband of Christina. Loving father of Giovanni, Francesco, Michael (Bea), Julie (Daniel) Grosu and Nick Bardyga. Proud grandfather of Alicia, Giovanni, Julia and Gianna; and great grandfather of Christian, Giovanni, Luca and Olivia. Dear brother of Maria (Elio) Evangelista, Quirino "Gary" (the late Grace), the late Carmela (the late Guido) Marandola, the late Ann (the late Benedetto) Minchella and the late Elio (the late Mary Ann). Dear brother-in-law of Reynold Gutz, Stacey Sacco and Ann Hertel. Also survived loving by many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Olindo was kind, generous, caring, honest and above all he loved the closeness of his family and friends. Donations preferred St. Jude Childrens Hospital, 32121 Woodward Ave. Suite #350 Royal Oak, MI. 48073. Visitation Thursday 2-9pm with a 7pm prayer service at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc., 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Pkwy. (16 Mile). Instate Friday 9:30 am with Mass at 10 am at St. Thecla Catholic Church, 20740 S. Nunneley (E. of Grosebeck & S. of Metro Pkwy.) Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" @ WujekCalcaterra.com.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Olindo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
Download Now