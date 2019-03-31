Resources
Oliver Socrates Hatton


1914 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Oliver Socrates Hatton Obituary
Oliver Socrates Hatton

- - Age 104. Loving husband of the late Dorothy Elaine Lama. Dear father of Arnetta Mae Whitehouse (William C. Wilson) and the late William Ronald and Carolyn Elaine Opitz. Beloved grandfather of 8, great grandfather of 12 and great great grandfather of 1. Oliver was a faithful member of the Lions Club. He also enjoyed Golf, Bowling and Basketball. A tribute will take place on his birthday. Please visit the online guestbook at www.cremationmichigan.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 31, 2019
