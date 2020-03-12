Resources
Westland - Passed away March 11, 2020. Age 99. Beloved husband of the late Esther. Loving father of the late Robert, DonnaJean (Ken) LaForest, Ruthann (Bill) Creekmore, Timothy (Tish) and Terence. Cherished grandfather of 15, proud great-grandfather of 17 and great-great-grandfather of 2. Resting at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 7707 Middlebelt Rd (S. of Ann Arbor Tr.) on Sunday, from 2-9 pm. Funeral Monday, 10 am from the Griffin Chapel. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at www.griffinfuneralhome.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020
