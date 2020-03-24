Resources
Ottilie Katherine (Renz) Nott, age 102, passed away March 23, 2020. Our family is saddened yet, deeply blessed to have been able to share such a great amount of time with her here on earth. Beloved wife of the late Douglas Sr. Loving mother of Douglas Jr. (Jo) Nott, Pamela (Don) Van Oast, the late Sharon Hutchins, Meredith (Keith) Headley and Craig Nott. Proud grandmother of Jon (Kymm) Dettmer, Larry (Tina) Cordola, Michael (Maria) Cordola, Jason Headley, Donald (Crystal) Nott, Andrea Nott, Magen Daniels and Kathryn Nott (Jason Marsing). Treasured great-grandmother of Keith Parker, Katlyn Slattery, Alexus Larson, Kyah Hutchison, Briannah Headley, Jacob Headley, Blake Daniels, Brooklyn Daniels, Bryson Daniels, Samantha Cordola, Christopher Cordola, Joseph Cordola, and Nicholas Cordola. Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 24 to Mar. 29, 2020
